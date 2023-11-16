× Expand Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, Bourbon Pursuit Podcast and Pursuit Spirits

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil of Bourbon Pursuit Podcast and Pursuit Spirits

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil of the Bourbon Pursuit Podcast and Pursuit Spirits.

Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil became whiskey authorities through a decade of interviews and insider access with Bourbon Pursuit, the “Official Podcast of Bourbon”. As co-hosts for the largest and highest ranked whiskey podcast. Bourbon Pursuit set the gold standard and established Kenny and Ryan as influential leaders.

Now they’re shaking up the industry with Pursuit Spirits by partnering with distilleries, mashbills, and barrels into one fine bottle. Their signature line of Pursuit United Bourbon and Rye whiskeys is made for those who know good whiskey.

Kenny and Ryan will lead a presentation and tasting featuring their signature line including Pursuit United Bourbon, Pursuit United Rye, Pursuit United Bourbon Finished with Toasted American and French Oak and Pursuit United Rye Finished with Sherry French Reserve Oak.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion and cash bar will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events