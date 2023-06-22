× Expand Kevin Brent Smith Kevin Brent Smith

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Kevin Brent Smith, Company Distilling

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 at 6:30PM

BOURBON SESSIONS AT THE RIPY MANSION WITH KEVIN BRENT SMITH, COMPANY DISTILLING - Director of Distilling & Brewing

Kevin Brent Smith is the Director of Distilling & Brewing for the newly formed Company Distillery in Townsend, TN. Currently, Company Distilling has two production facilities which are located in Thompson Station, TN and Townsend, TN. Process designed have been completed for a third production facility, a one million proof gallon distillery set to open n 2024 in Alcoa, TN.

Prior to Company Distilling, Kevin worked for 22 years at Brown-Forman/Jack Daniels Distillery in various roles (Distillery Technical Manager, Distillery Quality Manager, and Microbiologist.) Primary responsibilities included management and optimization of fermentation and distillation processes, maintenance of production yeast and lactic cultures, optimization of yield and new whiskey organoleptic character.

Kevin’s career experience also includes four years working in the fuel ethanol industry, first working for Commonwealth Agri-Energy as Plant Manager/Lab Manager in Hopkinsville, KY. Kevin also worked for Lallemand Ethanol Technology serving the larger Fuel Ethanol Industry as Technical Manager.

Kevin holds a Masters of Science Degree in Environmental Biology with an emphasis in Microbiological studies from the University of Louisville.

Kevin has authored a chapter on “Yeasting Practices in the Production of American Whiskies” in the sixth edition of The Alcohol Textbook.

The evening will included an introduction and tasting of Company Distilling and their award-winning line of products. Kevin will share his expertise and knowledge as an industry veteran covering a wide variety of topics. With his extensive experience in the Distilled Spirits Industry, Fuel Ethanol Industry, and brewing industry, Kevin is able to use this broad diversity of experience across the fermentation science to offer a unique perspective on fermentation processes and distillery optimization. Kevin also led the effort at Jack Daniel’s to define and identify the traditional aspects of whiskey making and developed a program to inform and educate both the distilled spirits industry and consumers on those traditional aspects of process that are critical to producing high-quality spirits that adhere to spirit category requirements and consumer expectations. This presentation as been delivered to thousands of consumers, industry influencers, and industry personnel including delivery to the Worldwide Distilled Spirits Conference and to the University of Kentucky James Beam Institute Conference.

As always, tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers, cash bar, and a tour of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events