Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Scott Beyer, Master Blender, O.H. Ingram River Aged

THURSDAY, MAY 16, 2024 at 6:30PM

Tickets: $39.95

GUEST UPDATE!!

Due to schedule conflicts Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion will now welcome Scott Beyer, Master Blender of O.H. Ingram River Aged!

The Mississippi River has long served as inspiration to those who know it. In the early 1800s whiskey distillers realized they could reach markets beyond the horizon through river transportation. This distribution not only brought new customers, but time spent in barrels traveling down river played a key role in the maturation and improvement of flavor of the whiskey. As the bourbon industry grew, the river was left behind in favor of less expensive and more predictable modes of transportation. Thus, the river’s unique addition to the whiskey’s character was lost.

Orrin Henry “Hank” Ingram III’s family has been moving goods on the river for five generations since the first O.H. Ingram began shipping oak logs in 1857. Our story began in 2016 when Hank decided to use one of his family’s barges to rack some old whiskey barrels in what began as an experiment with the theory that aging whiskey in a floating facility would enhance the maturation process just as it had so long ago. Upon tasting the whiskey one year later, Hank realized that he might be on to something. This realization was confirmed in 2020 when we launched our Straight Whiskey to widespread acclaim from industry veterans and newcomers alike.

O.H. Ingram River Aged is the only whiskey in the world that is aged inside a floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River in Columbus, KY. Here our spirits spend their entire lives exposed to the river’s constant motion and intense climate. The drastic rise and fall of the river force a more intense interaction between the spirit and oak. High heat cause the pores in the wood to expand and absorb more whiskey. At night, the river pulls the heat off causing the pores to squeeze the whiskey back into the barrel. High humidity on the rive keeps the barrels and sugars moist to stave off evaporation and heighten flavor. Our method is an innovation rooted in tradition. This is why we say, “Mellowed on the Mississippi.”

Scott will lead a guided tasting with a selection O.H. Ingram River Aged spirits including O.H. Ingram Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, and their Flagship Bourbon. Scott will share with us the story of how O.H. Ingram River Aged came to life. Join us as we sip along and hear the story of O.H. Ingram River Aged!

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered as well as a cash bar. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com