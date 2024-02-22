Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Shannon Smith & Brad Bonds, Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

× Expand Brad Bonds and Shannon Smith Brad Bonds and Shannon Smith, Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

BOURBON SESSIONS AT THE RIPY MANSION with Shannon Smith and Brad Bonds, Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2024 AT 6:30PM

Tickets: $39.95

https://www.tbripyhome.com/events

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to kick off 2024 with our guests Shannon Smith and Brad Bonds, Co-Founders of Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop.

Revival is a tasting bar and bottle shop that merges over a century of bourbon history into a one-of-kind experience in downtown Covington, Kentucky.

Shannon Smith is a trail blazing, award-winning attorney, and a serial entrepreneur known for her business and bourbon expertise. After Shannon completed her first professional career as a soccer player in Spain, she returned to the states and opened her firm, the Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith. Quickly, she became the region’s premiere attorney for alcohol beverage and business law. With that knowledge, she found the renowned Revival Vintage Spirits — a vintage bottle shop that has thousands of unique spirits. Shannon is also a founder of Rising Tide Spirits, which recently released the highly anticipated, Old Stubborn. While growing her businesses, Shannon continued her love for athletics by representing the USA in the Obstacle Course Racing World Championships. Though she no longer competes professionally, Shannon has implemented that competitive spirit to win 3 consecutive terms as Covington City Commissioner and is currently running for her 4th term. She sits on many local boards, volunteers whenever she can, and after a long day of kicking ass, Shannon likes to unwind with a movie, her fur babies, and a Kentucky Hug.

Brad Bonds is a co-founder of Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop, the world’s premiere vintage spirits shop. You can often find Brad slinging pours at the Northern Kentucky establishment while sharing his infinite knowledge of the “dusties” lining the shelves, and the heartwarming stories of each spirit’s journey. Entering Revival is the adult version of receiving that Golden Ticket, and Brad is your Bourbon Willy Wonka. He takes your hand, asks you your favorite spirit, only to turn around with a pour order, tastier, and half the cost. And if you ask the Spirit Savant his top of the list pour? He’ll share, “My favorite bourbon is one I’ve never tasted before.” When Brad is outside of the shop, he enjoys volunteering, playing pickleball, and cooking good meats to share with his family and his aptly named pup, Dusty.

Come join Shannon and Brad as they take us on a journey through Bourbon history and revive some “Old Dusties”.

As always, tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion and cash bar will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events