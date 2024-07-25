× Expand Blue Run Spirits Shaylyn Gammon, Whiskey Director of Blue Run Spirits

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Shaylyn Gammon, Whiskey Director of Blue Run Spirits

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome Shaylynn Gammon, Whiskey Director of Blue Run Spirits.

Having left Campari North America as the chief innovator, scientist and super taster in 2021, Shaylynn Gammon was thrilled to join the on-fire Blue Run Spirits as Whiskey Director.

Gammon’s products have won numerous awards across the spirits industry including Double Competition, and the International Wine and Spirits Competition. With her first-ever Bourbon product, it received an impressive 97 points from the acclaimed Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Quite recently, a bourbon she created while pregnant received Fred Minnick’s coveted #1 spot in the 2021 Best American Whiskies.

Nicknamed the “Flavor Whisperer”, her otherwise nerdy party trick of being able to dissect the aroma molecules of most any drink placed in front of her has proved to help her construct true-to-fruit vodka flavors and stellar bourbons.

As a career-oriented woman and mother working in an evolving industry, Shaylyn takes great pride in her role within STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). She is a self-acclaimed lifelong learner that enjoys exploring new parts of the industry while educating and empowering women and men in the sometimes intimidating world of brown spirits.

Joining Shaylyn, Bourbon Sessions also welcomes Chrissy Cortese a passionate advocate of the hospitality industry with over 20 years of experience.

Growing up in Jersey and currently residing in Louisville, Chrissy has developed her career to include a decade of experience in spirits from retail to education.

With an impressive list of credentials, including Executive Bourbon Steward, Whiskey Sommelier, an Instructor for both Whiskey Marketing School and Moonshine University, Chrissy’s devotion to learning shines through her work. She believes in leading with education and prioritizing it as the key to success; her enthusiasm for connection through each glass brings a unique perspective to all she does.

Shaylyn and Chrissy will share the magic behind Blue Run Spirits success while leading a guided tasting with a special selection of Blue Run Spirits products including Reflection II, High Rye Bourbon, and Emerald Rye Whiskey.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered and a cash bar will also be available. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com