× Expand Bardstown Bourbon Company Steve Nally, Master Distiller, Bourbon Hall of Fame Inductee - Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Steve Nally, Master Distiller Bardstown Bourbon Company

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2023 at 6:30PM

BOURBON SESSIONS AT THE RIPY MANSION WITH STEVE NALLY, MASTER DISTILLER , BOURBON HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE, BARDSTOWN BOURBON COMPANY

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome, Steve Nally, Bardstown Bourbon Company Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Fame Inductee.

With more than 50 years of industry experience, Steve Nally is one of the few remaining or currently working Bourbon Hall of Fame Master Distillers. His unique skill set makes him an important strategic asset for the Bardstown Bourbon Company.

Having started his career at Maker’s Mark, Steve progressed through every facet of Maker’s operations. As Master Distiller of Maker’s Mark for 18 years, Steve knows how to create exceptional bourbon, in large volumes, and maintain quality control. Later in his career, Steve built Wyoming Whiskey from the ground up, developed their first line of products, and secured a number of awards and achievements.

As employee #1 of Bardstown Bourbon Company, Steve has been in integral part of their team from concept through expansion. His knowledge and expertise is shared amongst their team of distilling experts and shines through in the quality of product the Bardstown Bourbon Company has released. The Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond is his favorite whiskey, after all he is the “Wheat King” of Kentucky.

Steve will lead a tasting of a variety of Bardstown Bourbon Company products and share his stories and experiences working and living within the industry.

Tasting will be accompanied with light appetizers. Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events