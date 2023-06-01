Bourbon & Thoroughbreds: A Taste of Kentucky at The Kentucky Castle

× Expand The Kentucky Castle Bourbon & Thoroughbreds: A Taste of Kentucky with Phil Kollin

Join us at The Kentucky Castle for a bourbon tasting with a side of amazing stories that connect horse racing's past with bourbon icons.

It is almost impossible to talk about Kentucky without discussing two of the Bluegrass States most beloved and popular exports - Thoroughbred Horses and Bourbon Whiskey! And both have been intrinsically linked to one another since whiskey distiller James E. Pepper owned a filly named "Miss Dixie" who won the Kentucky Oaks in 1892. For over 160 years, horse racing and bourbon have gone together like winning Trifectas and bourbon pours on the rocks.

Your host for the evening, Phil Kollin ("Phil Talks Whiskey"), will guide you through four delicious bourbon samples, partnered with tales that promise to be fun, fascinating, and all 100% true.

Feel free to come dressed in your Race Day finest or favorite derby hat to add to the evening! Phil will be dressed for Millionaire's Row and have his trusty horse companion Trigger by his side for the evening. Weather permitting, the evening will end with a guided walk to our adjoining farm property to visit our resident horses!

After the tasting, you'll enjoy a personal charcuterie plate prepared by our chef, and cocktails will be available for purchase. Each ticket includes the four bourbon samples, a charcuterie plate, and a Kentucky Castle branded Glencairn glass.

*Please note that this event is limited to guests aged 21+.

For more information, please call 859.256.0322 or visit .thekentuckycastle.com/gather#id=bourbon-thoroughbreds-a-taste-of-kentucky