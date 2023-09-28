Bourbon Women - Not Your Pink Drink Contest at Paristown Arts & Entertainment District

× Expand Bourbon Women Bourbon Women and Beam Suntory prsent the Not Your Pink Drink ContestThursday, September 28thThe Assembly at ParistownLouisville, KYSponsored by Beam Suntory, James B. Beam Distilling Co. and Maker's Mark

Bourbon Women Not Your Pink Drink Contest

You get to be the Judge!

Amateur and professional mixologists will present their best "Not Pink" drink during the finals of the Not Your Pink Drink contest.

Come to the The Assembly at Paristown (Louisville) to experience the offerings from the10 finalists and be the Judge for the People's Choice Award. The mixologists selected bourbons from a list provided by Beam Suntory: Jim Beam Black, Basil Hayden, Knob Creek, Maker's Mark, Maker's 46, and Maker's Cask Strength.

You'll get to sample 10 delicious bourbon cocktails while the judges from Bourbon Women and Beam Suntory sip and sample their way through the selections to crown the amateur and professional division winner.

Beth Burrows, American Whiskey Ambassador for Beam Suntory, will be there to help judge and host this one of a kind event in Louisville.

Besides SIPosium, this is one of our most Instagrammable events of the year and you don't want to miss it!

Must be 21 to attend. Please sip responsibly.

Registration deadline is September 21, no refunds after that date.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/nypd-contest-2023-tickets-685732342897?aff=oddtdtcreator