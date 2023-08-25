× Expand Bourbon Women Celebrating Extraordinary Whiskey WomenTICKETS ON SALE NOWWOW Women of Whiskey Inaugaral Award CeremonyFriday Aug. 25th 6:30 PMDinner Sponsor - Angel's Envy

Bourbon Women's Inaugural WOW Women of Whiskey Awards

WOW (Women of Whiskey) Awards Celebration at SIPosium

Show your support for women who are making great whiskey by joining Bourbon Women in celebrating the WOW (Women of Whiskey) Awards.

Bourbon Women is proud to present the inaugural WOW awards to celebrate female change-makers. The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony celebrates women throughout the industry displaying excellence and elevating women and the role they play in making great whiskey. As the first female-focused bourbon consumer organization and the host of the first national conference, Bourbon Women SIPosium is now creating the first awards ceremony to uplift and support women in the industry.

This celebration recognizes the women blazing trails in the industry to change the whiskey world. As a part of our SIPoisum 2023 conference, the room will be filled with both consumers and industry together to recognize these women. We invite bourbon enthusiasts and industry members to join us for this first WOW Awards ceremony in Louisville Kentucky on Friday August 25, 2023.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-womens-