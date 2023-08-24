× Expand Randy Blevins Bar of the Years Celebration

Bourbons Bistro Bar of the Year Party

Join us and the bourbon community on August 24th upstairs in the Rick Room, to celebrate Bourbons Bistro, twice-crowned Icons of Whisky Bar of the Year (2022, 2023), and the 2023 Global Bar of the Year.

Revel in the joy of our award-winning achievements with a festive evening featuring complimentary light appetizers, live music, and tantalizing bourbon tastings provided by our invited distillery partners. Entry to this vibrant public event is completely free, with a cash bar to keep the merriment flowing.

Don’t miss out on a night of celebration, community, and the best bourbon in town, as we raise a glass to excellence and cheers to many more years of crafting unforgettable whisky experiences!

No reservations or RSVP necessary. 21+ over.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com