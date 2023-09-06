× Expand Blue Run Spirits Bourbons Bistro Blue Run Dinner

Bourbons Bistro Blue Run Dinner

On Wednesday, September 6th Bourbons Bistro will kick off Bourbon Heritage Month with a luxurious Blue Run bourbon dinner. Enjoy meticulously crafted whiskeys paired with three courses of delicious food in our beautiful upstairs private dining space. Chrissy Martin, Blue Run brand ambassador, will walk you through the pairings for the evening.

Back in Georgetown, putting his stamp of approval on Blue Run barrels is the iconic Jim Rutledge, a Bourbon Hall of Famer with more than 50 years of experience crafting legendary whiskies. He is joined there by Shaylyn Gammon, one of the youngest and most innovative leaders in whiskey today - the creator of 2021's American Whiskey of the Year. The perfect pair to create the perfect expressions for every occasion.

Dinner will include fresh salmon cakes, a lovely seasonal salad, and Chef Jereme McFarland's signature pork chop. Each course will be expertly paired with one of Blue Run's award-winning spirits.

$99 per person, tax and gratuity included. Limited seating available. Reserve your spot today via the Experiences section of the Bourbons Bistro OpenTable page.

Learn more about Blue Run Spirits at bluerunspirits.com

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-1/bourbons-blue-run-dinner