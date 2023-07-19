Bourbons Bistro "Bourbon & Broadway" Dinner - Louisville

× Expand Photo Credits: Tina, Beetlejuice & Clue - Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman, Frozen - Deen van Meer, Wicked & Six - Joan MarcusBourbon & Broadway Stars of the 2023/24 Broadway Season

Bourbons Bistro "Bourbon & Broadway" Dinner

Bourbons Bistro, Angel's Envy and PNC Broadway in Louisville present Bourbon & Broadway - a delicious peek behind the curtain of the 23/24 Broadway series that includes the musicals Tina, Frozen, Wicked, Six, Beetlejuice, and Clue!

At 6:30pm on Wednesday, July 19th the President of PNC Broadway in Louisville Leslie Broecker will talk about each of the marvelous upcoming productions while shining a spotlight on Kentucky's leading lady, Angel’s Envy Bourbon.

Enjoy a 4-course dinner crafted by Bourbons Bistro paired with themed cocktails and tastings from Angel's Envy bourbon.

$65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Limited seating available. Reserve your spot today! Head to the Experiences section under the Bourbons Bistro OpenTable listing.

For more information, please visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-1/bourbons-broadway-dinner-angels-envy-2023