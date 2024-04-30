Bourbons Bistro's Annual Derby Handicapping Dinner

Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Bourbons Bistro's Annual Handicapping Dinner

Join us on Tuesday, April 30th at 6:30pm for our Annual Kentucky Derby Handicapping Dinner. $75 per person, tax and gratuity included.

You'll receive a Kentucky Derby 150 Program and our Handicap experts Jody Demling and Kent Taylor will walk you through how to interpret all the data - so you'll be ready to pick a winner!

Enjoy our very special take on a Mint Julep and a gourmet three-course meal by our own Chef McFarland.

Jody Demling is the publisher of CardinalAuthority.com and WKUInsider.com, both sites on the 247Sports network. Kent Taylor is a sports anchor at WLKY News in Louisville and has earned numerous accolades for his work on the Kentucky Derby, PGA Championship, and local sporting events.

This annual event is always a hit with locals and out-of-town guests! Get in on the action and book your seat today.

For more information, please call 502.894.8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-1/2024/3/29/annualhandicappingdinner

2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
502.894.8838
