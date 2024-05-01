Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover

× Expand think tank On Wednesday, May 1, Bourbons Bistro and Blue Run Spirits will celebrate Derby Week with a Bar Takeover.

On Wednesday, May 1, Bourbons Bistro and Blue Run Spirits will celebrate Derby Week with a Bar Takeover.

It's a great opportunity to grab a fellow Bourbon lover and join us at the bar starting at 8 p.m. for a special evening hosted by our friends from Blue Run.

Enjoy neat pours, rocks, and cocktails made with Blue Run Spirits! Select light appetizers will also be available.

Learn more about Blue Run Spirits at bluerunspirits.com or call 502.894.8838