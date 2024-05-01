Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover

to

Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

On Wednesday, May 1, Bourbons Bistro and Blue Run Spirits will celebrate Derby Week with a Bar Takeover.

It's a great opportunity to grab a fellow Bourbon lover and join us at the bar starting at 8 p.m. for a special evening hosted by our friends from Blue Run.

Enjoy neat pours, rocks, and cocktails made with Blue Run Spirits! Select light appetizers will also be available.

Learn more about Blue Run Spirits at bluerunspirits.com or call 502.894.8838

Info

Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink
502.894.8838
to
Google Calendar - Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover - 2024-05-01 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover - 2024-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover - 2024-05-01 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bourbons Bistro's Blue Run Bar Takeover - 2024-05-01 20:00:00 ical