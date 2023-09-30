× Expand BJ Jordan BG International Fest

Bowling Green International Festival presented by Service One Credit Union

This annual celebration of cultural diversity for the entire family features music, dance & demonstrations from around the world on 3 stages, authentic foreign foods, an international bazaar and free edu-tainment activities.

To purchase tickets visit https://BGInternationalFest.com/Tickets for half the door price. 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Follow our social media accounts for flash sales and giveaways!

For information on attending or participation of any kind visit our website at BGInternationalFest.com