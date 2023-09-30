Bowling Green International Festival presented by Service One Credit Union

to

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

This annual celebration of cultural diversity for the entire family features music, dance & demonstrations from around the world on 3 stages, authentic foreign foods, an international bazaar and free edu-tainment activities.

To purchase tickets visit https://BGInternationalFest.com/Tickets for half the door price. 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Follow our social media accounts for flash sales and giveaways!

For information on attending or participation of any kind visit our website at BGInternationalFest.com

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
270.779.3830
