Atrium Brewing 1154 Logan St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Boy Band Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Louisville Silent Disco presents Boy Band Night - the ultimate showdown of iconic tunes and epic nostalgia! It's a fandom battle royale like no other! Choose your allegiance between One Direction, the Jonas Brothers, or the eclectic mix of all the great 90s-00s Boy Bands - where every hit is a blast from the past!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/73941-boy-band-silent-disco-at-atrium-logan-street

Concerts & Live Music
