Brad Brown Magic Show: Matinee Brunch

Experience fun, family-friendly comedy and magic with internationally known magical entertainer, Brad Brown. The performance is filled with amazement, laughter and inspiration, and includes everything from escapes, to comedy magic, to sleight of hand. It’s all presented in an intimate venue with great sight-lines, located in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, about 5 miles from the Ark Encounter.

You can choose to enjoy a meal with the show, or you can choose to skip the meal and just come for the show.

For more information, please call 859.428.8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com/