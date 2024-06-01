Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show - Williamstown

The Madison Venue 1404 N Main St., Kentucky 41097

Brad Brown's Comedy Magic Show

Fun, family-friendly comedy and magic presented weekly at The Madison Venue in Williamstown, Kentucky. Brad Brown's performance is 75-minutes with no intermission. It is presented in an intimate theater where every seat has a great view.

For more information, please call 859.428.8085 or visit kentuckymagicshow.com/

Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.428.8085
