A Brass Transit Christmas - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
A Brass Transit Christmas
Layout 1
A Brass Transit Christmas
A Brass Transit Christmas
Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price
Enjoy some of the most popular Charlie Brown Christmas songs combined with CHICAGO’S hits in one great night. The Christmas songs are arranged to have the CHICAGO flavor, paying homage to this great American rock band. Combine this with some of CHICAGO’S greatest hits and you have a unique holiday music experience.
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/a-brass-transit-christmas/