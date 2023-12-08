A Brass Transit Christmas - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

A Brass Transit Christmas

Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony); Students & children: half-price

Enjoy some of the most popular Charlie Brown Christmas songs combined with CHICAGO’S hits in one great night. The Christmas songs are arranged to have the CHICAGO flavor, paying homage to this great American rock band. Combine this with some of CHICAGO’S greatest hits and you have a unique holiday music experience.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/a-brass-transit-christmas/

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270.821.2787
