Breakfast with Santa, Elves, Anna, and Elsa at Receptions Event Centers Fairfield.

Breakfast with Santa, Elves, Anna, and Elsa

Celebrate the Holidays with everyone’s favorite characters!

Treat your little ones to breakfast with Santa, Elves, Anna, and Elsa! Join our holiday breakfast with Santa on December 9, 2023.

Make your youngster's dreams come true. During this experience, they get to meet Santa and sing songs with the Elves and the Disney Princesses during breakfast. Watch their excitement when they get to sing and dance or get their picture taken with their favorite character.

We have partnered with The Fairy Godmother Events to put on this authentic event for you and your family. You will feel the holiday joy and excitement. You won’t want to miss Santa and his friends at Receptions Fairfield on December 9. Seats are limited, so get your tickets today and give your child a magical day this holiday season!

Ticket Price is $34.95, including Buffet Breakfast, Milk, Juice, Coffee, Tea, Soda, Water, Singing and Story Time with the Disney Princesses, and taking pictures with Santa. By using promo code SANTA before November 9, 2023, you can save $2.00 off your ticket price.

By attending this event, 2% of the proceeds will benefit NECCO. Receptions Event Center supports NECCO Foster Care and Counseling because they work hard to ensure every child and young adult has a safe place to call home. Originally founded in 1996, NECCO has grown into a multi-state welfare organization. We are honored to have partnered with them. To learn more about his organization or how to get involved, head over to their website NECCO.org.

For more information call 5138604100 or visit receptionsinc.com/breakfast-with-santa-elves-anna-and-elsa/