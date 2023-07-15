Brews and Balloons at Beaver DAM City Park
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
In celebration of Beaver Dam’s Sesquicentennial, the City of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, proudly announces BREWS & BALLOONS, a BrewFest and Hot Air Balloon Fest. The event will take place on JULY 15 at Beaver Dam City Park. The Brewfest portion of the day will occur from NOON until 5:00 pm CDT. The BrewFest is for guests ages 21 and over only and is ticketed. The event will include LIVE musical performances by Josh Orion and Zocephus & Funknasty, and feature a variety of Food Trucks. Several local & regional breweries will feature their brews, including The DAM Brewhaus, Country Boy Brewing, Dry Ground Brewing, Brew Bridge, Against The Grain, White Squirrel Brewery, Goodwood, and The Pub on Second. Food Trucks and additional breweries will be announced at a later date. VIP tickets are $55 and include early entry for first pours at Noon, 20 drink tickets, a commemorative tasting glass, and a T-Shirt. VIP tickets are limited to the first 100 sold. GA tickets are $40 and include entry at 1:00 pm CDT, 20 beer-tasting tickets, and a commemorative glass. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 9:00 am CDT. Designated Driver tickets are also available for just $5 each.
The Balloon Fest occurs from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm CDT, with a Hot Air Balloon GLOW starting at DUSK. Admission to the Balloon Fest is FREE, ALL AGES, and open to the Public. Eighty (80) tethered balloon ride tickets are available for $15 each and go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 9:00 am CDT.
The Balloon Fest will feature performances by Troy Miller and Whiskey Row. Food Trucks and Breweries will offer food & beverages for sale throughout the evening. Balloon pilots will be on hand to speak with attendees about the balloons. Starting at dusk, the hot air balloons will light up for a scenic glow behind the stage while the bands perform, offering an incredible audio-visual experience for all ages.
