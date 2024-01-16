Brian Woods - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Brian Woods Brian Woods

Praised for his stunning musicianship and dazzling stage presence, Brian Woods is an exciting young concert pianist who “represents the new generation of professional touring artists” (Robert Hart Baker). Combining formidable technique and unique artistry with a charismatic presentational style, he delights and inspires audiences across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Guided by a firm belief in music’s power to improve the lives of all regardless of background, Woods’ performances are enjoyed by classical music veterans and newcomers alike.

This series has been made possible by the Enduring Legacy of Mrs. Glema Mahr. Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: free

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/brian-woods/