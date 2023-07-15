Brice Long & Friends benefit concert - Hopkinsville

Alhambra Theatre 507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Brice Long & Friends benefit concert

18th annual Back2Back Foundation, Brice Long & Friends benefit concert.

Doors at 6pm, Show at 7pm

special guests Dylan Altman, Will Jones & Marshall Altman

Proceeds benefit families in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties.

For more information, please visit pennyroyalarts.org/events/brice-long-friends-benefit-concert

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
