Brice Long & Friends benefit concert - Hopkinsville
to
Alhambra Theatre 507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Back2Back Foundation
Brice Long & Friends benefit concert
18th annual Back2Back Foundation, Brice Long & Friends benefit concert.
Doors at 6pm, Show at 7pm
special guests Dylan Altman, Will Jones & Marshall Altman
Proceeds benefit families in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties.
For more information, please visit pennyroyalarts.org/events/brice-long-friends-benefit-concert
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink