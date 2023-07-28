Missoula Children’s Theatre Presents: Rapunzel! - Hopkinsville

× Expand TP Dickens 2008

Missoula Children’s Theatre Presents: Rapunzel!

Camp will take place from 10am-2:30pm on Monday, July 24th through Friday, July 28th, with a public performance on Saturday, July 29th at 2pm!

Registration is open for students entering 1st-12th grade. Space is limited.

Casting will take place on July 24th. Total rehearsal time will depend on each student's assigned role, but most can expect 4.5 hours per day.

Participation requires a $50 registration fee. All who register will be in the performance. Molly Campbell will contact you with more details a few weeks before the camp.

Contact Molly Campbell at molly.campbell@pennyroyalarts.org with any questions.

For more information, please visit pennyroyalarts.org