Bridging the Divide: Live the Impossible with Jenny Smith at Frazier History Museum

Bridging the Divide: Live the Impossible with Jenny Smith

Get ready for a dose of inspiration from author, blogger, and Louisvillian Jenny Smith.

It was more than thirty years ago, at the age of sixteen, she suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing gymnastics, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

Her book Live the Impossible: How a Wheelchair Has Taken Me Places I Never Dared to Imagine takes you on her journey of overcoming adversity as a quadriplegic.

She has traveled overseas to provide wheelchairs to developing countries, she has become an avid rower, but perhaps most importantly she has taught us all to never give up.

Join us as Jenny Smith shares her journey and lessons for all of us to live a full and active life.

Copies of Live the Impossible will be on sale in the Frazier’s Museum Shop.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Frazier History Museum

Frazier Summer Book Club (Members Only), 1–2 p.m.

Public Program, Brown-Forman Theatre, 2–3 p.m.

Book Signing, Welcome Center, 3 p.m.

Admission (Registration Required; Includes Museum Access): $14 (Free to Frazier Members)

Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for their support of this program.

