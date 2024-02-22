× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Bridging the Divide: March on Frankfort: The 60th Anniversary

Join the Frazier History Museum, Louisville Metro Government Office of Equity, and the Courier Journal as we present March on Frankfort: The 60th Anniversary.

We’ll talk with organizers of the march, hear from people who took part, and discuss its impact. We’ll also talk about where we are today with civil rights and race relations, the threats to continued progress, and how we all play a role in making things better.

We invite anyone who took part in the March 5, 1964, march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to join us and bring any mementos.

Some of our special guests will include Rev. Louis Newby, Raoul Cunningham, John Johnson, Sen. Gerald Neal, State Rep. Keturah Herron, Mattie Jones, Chaka Cummings, Charlene Holloway, Lamont Collins, and Mike Ward.

Special music will be provided by the Sankofa Players from Roots 101 African American Museum.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, February 22

Frazier History Museum

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (Registration Required)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/