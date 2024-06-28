× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Drag Daddy Productions Presents:

Broadway and Pop Culture Trivia Night at Saints Pizza and Pub Louisville

Have you listened to every musical to play the great white way a dozen times? Are you an expert on all things Idina? Think you know everything about Sondheim? Well, we have the event for you! Come join us and flex your Broadway muscles from all things leadings ladies to racous revivals.

Hosted by Taylor Clemons and Skippy VanBibber (AKA our fearless Executive Director, Tony Lewis), Drag Daddy presents our second Trivia Night Fundraiser! Gather up a team of up to eight and come compete to win cash and prizes, or come compete solo and join a team. Teams will compete in multiple rounds of questioning and one team will be chosen as the Showbiz Superstars!

Along with the exciting competition, the night will feature fabulous raffles and performances from upcoming Drag Daddy Productions events, showcasing the talents of the cast of ALICE IN DERBYLAND and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A QUEER TALE.

Prizes for the Trivia Winners and Raffle Winners include cash, theater tickets, booze, gift certificates and MORE! All proceeds from this event go towards funding our 2024 productions and furthering our theater company's mission. For more information on how to play, prizes and more, visit: www.dragdaddy.pro/trivia

Can't make it to the fundraising event but still want to donate? You can always make a tax-deductible donation to Drag Daddy at dragdaddy.pro/donate

