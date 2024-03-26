Buckets N Boards at Felix E Martin Jr Hall

× Expand Buckets N Boards Buckets N Boards

Buckets N Boards

Tuesday, March 26th at 7pm.

Comedy Percussion Show is a hilarious, high-enery and interactive show that has captivated audiences of all ages worldwide! Gareth Sever and Matt Levingston bring a joyous charm and lightning quick wit to this full stage production. With 13 critically acclaimed summer seasons (so far) in Branson, MO, touring Performing Arts Centers nationwide, having headlined with the Kansas City Symphony and currently one of the top requested featured acts on Disney Cruise Lines, Buckets N Boards have firmly established themselves in the live performance world as an act the whole family will love!

Adults: $15, Students: $10

For more information, please visit felixmartinhall.org