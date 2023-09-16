BugFest - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest BugFest

BugFest

If you’ve been to Bernheim’s BugFest, you know that it the Bug Parade is a fun and engaging feature of the day.

However, Bugfest is more than an excuse to play dress-up. It is a day filled with bug-related discovery experiences (including the observation beehive, spider tent and the insect zoo), insect safaris, monarch tagging, and special guests and more. Bugfest is aimed at ramping up appreciate for the role of insects in our lives and the important ecological services the insects and their relatives provide.

Join Idlewild Butterfly & Insectarium, and Kelvin Wiener who runs the popular Facebook group, All Bugs Go to Kevin, and Bernheim Naturalists for a day guaranteed to make you “insect-a-cited”.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-2/