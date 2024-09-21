BugFest - Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim will be abuzz on September 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with all sorts of fun as we explore insects and their relatives. Celebrate our six and eight-legged friends with the Parade of Bugs, take an adventure on an Insect Safari, dare to Eat-A-Bug, and much more!

Bugfest shows our appreciation for the role of insects in our lives and the essential ecological services the insects and their relatives provide.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-3/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.955.8512
