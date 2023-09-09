Bugfest Week: Insect Bioblitz at Bernheim Arboretum

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bugfest Week: Insect Bioblitz

Bernheim’s vast acreage provides habitat for myriads of insects and their relatives. Join Bernheim Volunteer Naturalist Doug Wilson for an opportunity to use your smart phone to search out and record some of Bernheim’s insects and be a part of this citizen science effort.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-week-bug-bioblitz/

Info

Education & Learning, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
