Bugfest Week: Insect Bioblitz at Bernheim Arboretum
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bugfest Week: Insect Bioblitz
Bernheim’s vast acreage provides habitat for myriads of insects and their relatives. Join Bernheim Volunteer Naturalist Doug Wilson for an opportunity to use your smart phone to search out and record some of Bernheim’s insects and be a part of this citizen science effort.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-week-bug-bioblitz/
