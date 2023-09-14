Bugfest Week: Monarch Tagging at Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bugfest Week: Monarch Tagging

Citizen science efforts promote education and conservation. Join Research Coordinator, Kelly Vowels for an opportunity to learn more about the amazing monarchs. You will contribute to the scientific understanding of their movements and migration patterns.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-week-monarch-tagging/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.955.8512
