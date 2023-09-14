Bugfest Week: Monarch Tagging at Bernheim Arboretum
Bugfest Week: Monarch Tagging
Citizen science efforts promote education and conservation. Join Research Coordinator, Kelly Vowels for an opportunity to learn more about the amazing monarchs. You will contribute to the scientific understanding of their movements and migration patterns.
