Bugfest Week: Plants for Pollinators Stroll at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest MIlkweed with butterfly - 1 Monarch butterfly

Bugfest Week: Plants for Pollinators Stroll

Join Bernheim’s biologist and Research Coordinator, Kelly Vowels for an exploration of native plants that attract and sustain pollinators.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/bugfest-week-plants-for-pollinators-walk/