Burlington Antique Show

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

​BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW 2023

Celebrating 42 Years

Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.

​Featuring over 200 antique dealers.

 APRIL - OCTOBER

(3rd Sunday of the Month )

        APRIL            16

        MAY               21

       JUNE              18

       JULY               16

       AUGUST         20

       SEPTEMBER  17

       OCTOBER      15

Show Hours:  6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm  $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

For more information ,please call 513.922.6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/

Info

513.922.6847
