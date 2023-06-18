Burlington Antique Show
Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW 2023
Celebrating 42 Years
Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.
Featuring over 200 antique dealers.
APRIL - OCTOBER
(3rd Sunday of the Month )
APRIL 16
MAY 21
JUNE 18
JULY 16
AUGUST 20
SEPTEMBER 17
OCTOBER 15
Show Hours: 6am - 3pm
8am - 3pm $4/person
Kids 12 years and under - FREE
6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)
Free Parking
Show is Rain or Shine!
Sorry, No PETS Please
For more information ,please call 513.922.6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/