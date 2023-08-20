​BURLINGTON ANTIQUE SHOW 2023

Celebrating 42 Years

Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.

​Featuring over 200 antique dealers.

APRIL - OCTOBER

(3rd Sunday of the Month )

APRIL 16

MAY 21

JUNE 18

JULY 16

AUGUST 20

SEPTEMBER 17

OCTOBER 15

Show Hours: 6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

6am-8am (Early Bird Buying - $6/person)

Free Parking

Show is Rain or Shine!

​Sorry, No PETS Please

For more information ,please call 513.922.6847 or visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/