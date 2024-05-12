Burlington Antique Show

Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.

Located at the beautiful Boone County Fairgrounds!

​Featuring over 200 antique dealers.

(3rd Sunday of the Month-Except May*)

2024 SHOW DATES

APRIL 21

MAY 12*

JUNE 16

JULY 21

AUGUST 18

SEPTEMBER 15

OCTOBER 20

Show Hours: 6am - 3pm

8am - 3pm $4/person

Kids 12 years and under - FREE

FREE PARKING

For more information, please visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/