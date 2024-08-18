Burlington Antique Show
Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Burlington Antique Show
Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show.
Located at the beautiful Boone County Fairgrounds!
Featuring over 200 antique dealers.
(3rd Sunday of the Month-Except May*)
2024 SHOW DATES
APRIL 21
MAY 12*
JUNE 16
JULY 21
AUGUST 18
SEPTEMBER 15
OCTOBER 20
Show Hours: 6am - 3pm
8am - 3pm $4/person
Kids 12 years and under - FREE
FREE PARKING
For more information, please visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/