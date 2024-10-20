Burlington Antique Show

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Burlington Antique Show

Ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Burlington Antique Show is the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles only show. 

Located at the beautiful Boone County Fairgrounds!

​Featuring over 200 antique dealers.

 (3rd Sunday of the Month-Except May*)

          2024 SHOW DATES

            APRIL            21

            MAY               12*

           JUNE              16

          JULY                21

          AUGUST         18

          SEPTEMBER  15

          OCTOBER       20

              Show Hours:  6am - 3pm

              8am - 3pm  $4/person

              Kids 12 years and under - FREE

FREE PARKING

For more information, please visit burlingtonantiqueshow.com/

Info

Boone County Fairgrounds 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Burlington Antique Show - 2024-10-20 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Burlington Antique Show - 2024-10-20 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Burlington Antique Show - 2024-10-20 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Burlington Antique Show - 2024-10-20 06:00:00 ical