Burned Gourd Art Class at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Kentucky Crafted Artist, Paul Buhrmester, will be teaching the art of Pyrography on one of nature's perfect canvas's. Participants will have a gourd to do burned art on and be able to take it home to keep. There will be two class times to choose from. Class 1 begins at 10:30 a.m. and Class 2 will begin after lunch at 2 p.m. Central Time. The cost is $50.00 plus tax per person per class. Registration is required since there are only 20 persons to a class.

270.257.2311
