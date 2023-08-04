The Butler Did It - Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse The Butler Did It

The Butler Did It

Tickets: $13 Adults, $10 Students and Senior

A play by Tim Kelley, Directed by Sharon Spurrier.

This comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written, but it has a decidedly American flair. Miss Maple, a dowager with a reputation for “clever” weekend parties, invites a group of detective writers to eerie Ravenswood Manor on Turkey Island where they are to impersonate their fictional characters. The hostess arranges all sorts of amusing incidents, then, a real murder takes place. Miss Maple offers an immense reward to the “detective” who can bring the killer to justice. The zany would-be sleuths trip over clues and each other! Laughs collide with thrills, as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else. Suitable for everyone. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/