Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Butterflies & Host Plants

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Join Jacob Crider for a hike through our forests and meadows, where he will look for butterflies, their respective host plants, and caterpillars. Jacob will be discussing Butterfly and Moth biology, the importance of host plants, how they benefit many insect and animal species, which ones occur in our region of Kentucky, and how to grow and care for them at home and around the community. Binoculars are encouraged for best wildlife viewing. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate.

touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Home & Garden, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-08-19 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-08-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-08-19 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-08-19 09:00:00 ical