Butterflies & Host Plants - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Butterflies & Host Plants

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Join Jacob Crider for a hike through our forests and meadows, where he will look for butterflies, their respective host plants, and caterpillars. Jacob will be discussing Butterfly and Moth biology, the importance of host plants, how they benefit many insect and animal species, which ones occur in our region of Kentucky, and how to grow and care for them at home and around the community. Binoculars are encouraged for best wildlife viewing. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate.

