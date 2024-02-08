× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Butterfly in the Sky Documentary Screening with Filmmaker Q&A

The Capitol, Bowling Green :

Butterfly in the Sky

Butterfly in the Sky tells the story of the beloved PBS children's series "Reading Rainbow," its iconic host LeVar Burton, and the challenges its creators faced in cultivating a love of reading through television.

Join us for this free documentary followed by a Q&A with the people who brought the film to life.

February 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM CST

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/