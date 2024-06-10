Camp Bookworm Literacy Camp

× Expand cs Literacy

From: Jill MacNiven, M.Ed. Rank One Ky Teacher

Re: Camp Bookworm Literacy Summer Camp

June 10-21, 2024 6pm-9pm, K-9th grades

5750 Old Floydsburg Road

Crestwood, KY 40014

502 612 5095

The Kentucky Literacy rate for 2024 is at 21.9% meaning we have a population of illiterate people and it’s not getting any better. The amount of children in elementary schools not being able to read or write at average to above average levels is astounding. These kids want to learn to read and want to learn to write but the schools are not equipped to take on the challenge of teaching every student to read and write. We have a huge problem in KY with not enough reading and writing specialists in each KY school.

Trained in Orton-Gillingham as a tutor and a former full-time Rank One KY teacher, I spend each day tutoring kids how to read and write. I took courses to learn OG in Cincinnati, Ohio to teach KY kids how to read. Each year we hold a camp called, Camp Bookworm from June 10-21, 2024 from 6pm-9pm to teach kids how to read and write. We use the “Science of Reading” program to develop reading and writing skills with each child on an individual and group basis.

We have grown from 10 students to 25. We continue to tutor students to read and write and offer the summer reading program, “Camp Bookworm.”

If anyone wishes to sign there child up for Camp Bookworm the website is www.ortongillinghamcenterpv.com, email: jill.macniven@gmail.com or text 502 612 5095.

We have 5 tutors highly trained in OG with vast experience ready to teach KY children how to read and write June 10-21, 2024. We hope more students will join us this year and learn to read and write at high levels.

