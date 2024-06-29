× Expand Campbellsville 4th of July Celebration Campbellsville 4th of July Celebration

Come join us for the largest Independence Day celebration in Kentucky. The 48th Annual Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration will be held over five days June 29th thru July 4th and includes great entertainment with both nationally known and local artists, two hot air balloon events, a huge parade, FREE breakfast, arts & crafts fair, outdoor flea market, FREE kids zone, spectacular fireworks show and more!

For more information, please visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com