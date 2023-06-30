× Expand Campbellsville Fourth of July Campbellsville Fourth of July Kick-Off Concert

Southern Rock’s Finest will be the featured performer of the Amazon Kick-Off Concert for the 47th annual Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration Friday June 30th in downtown Campbellsville. Southern Rock’s Finest along with opening act Cheyenne will perform on the Commonwealth Building Products Main Stage on South Court Street in downtown Campbellsville beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert is FREE.

Southern Rock’s Finest is a Southern Rock All Star Band featuring former Members of Pure Prairie League, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet, Gregg Allman Band, Blackfoot, Artimus Pyle Band, Les Dudek Group, and Ghostriders.

Cheyenne is a popular Central Kentucky band well known for their variety of Old/New Country, and Southern/Classic Rock covers.

For more information call 270-465-8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com