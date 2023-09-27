Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People

$10 per person/Reservations required by calling (502) 222-0826.

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk around the Harrods Creek Cemetery. This community cemetery is located by the Harrods Creek Christian Church in Brownsboro and dates back to the pre-Civil War era through the current time. Families interred there include Head, Duncan and Fendley. This tour also includes a walk through Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery. This cemetery is located on private property and contains the remains of over 25 enslaved laborers from the pre-Civil War era. Directions will be provided when guests register.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-27 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-27 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-27 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Burial Ground of Enslaved People - 2023-09-28 18:30:00 ical