Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Pewee Valley Confederate Cemetery and Pewee Valley Cemetery East

Registration required. $15 per person for members/$10 per person for non-members.

The Pewee Valley Confederate Cemetery was used as the final burial spot by the Confederate Veterans Home in Pewee Valley. Located one mile from the veteran’s home, it contains the remains of 313 Confederate soldiers who resided at the home because they could no longer take care of themselves and were buried in the cemetery when they died. The Pewee Valley Cemetery East is an African American cemetery located directly across from the Confederate Cemetery, a pre-Civil War cemetery. It was established at the same time as the Pewee Valley Cemetery. According to the late Oldham County historian Donna Russell, several people who inspired African-American characters in the “Little Colonel” stories are buried here in unmarked graves. This activity is recommended for ages 9 and up. All children must be accompanied by adults.

