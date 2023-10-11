Candlelight Cemetery Walks - La Grange

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Candlelight Cemetery Walk thru Floydsburg Cemetery

Registration required. $15 per person for members/$10 per person for non-members.

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk and tour of the Floydsburg Cemetery, one of the oldest and most beautiful cemeteries in the county. This program also includes a tour of Duncan Memorial Chapel which has been used as a wedding venue since 1937.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
