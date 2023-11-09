Candlelight Holiday Event - Old State Capitol Frankfort

× Expand Picasa

Candlelight

The annual Candlelight holiday event holds a special place in the hearts of Frankfort residents. This year the Kentucky Historical Society joins the celebration from the Old State Capitol -- the heart of the city – with choirs on the steps, family-friendly activities inside, and the magnificent tree lighting on its lawn. Take a tour of the building to see it decorated in a traditional Victorian style for the holidays.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/