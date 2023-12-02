Candy Cane Making during Light Up La Grange
to
CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Economic Development
Candy Cane Making during Light Up La Grange
Candy Cane Making during Light Up La Grange
FREE Admission/$1 donation encouraged.
Oldham County Economic Development is teaming up with The Springs at Oldham Reserve to sponsor a special event at Light Up La Grange. Just Be Claus Candy Cane Co. will be set up in Pavilion 1 at CityPlace to help make your holidays super sweet. You’ll be able to make your own Christmas candy cane with a simple donation of $1 for the Oldham County Red Cross.
For more information call (502) 222-1635 or visi touroldham.com/calendar/