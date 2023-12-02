× Expand Oldham County Economic Development Candy Cane Making during Light Up La Grange

FREE Admission/$1 donation encouraged.

Oldham County Economic Development is teaming up with The Springs at Oldham Reserve to sponsor a special event at Light Up La Grange. Just Be Claus Candy Cane Co. will be set up in Pavilion 1 at CityPlace to help make your holidays super sweet. You’ll be able to make your own Christmas candy cane with a simple donation of $1 for the Oldham County Red Cross.

For more information call (502) 222-1635 or visi touroldham.com/calendar/